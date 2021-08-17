Biden says buck stops with him, but lays blame on Afghan military

More
Experts break down the political fallout over the fall of Afghanistan
4:53 | 08/17/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Biden says buck stops with him, but lays blame on Afghan military

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"4:53","description":"Experts break down the political fallout over the fall of Afghanistan ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"79501530","title":"Biden says buck stops with him, but lays blame on Afghan military ","url":"/International/video/biden-buck-stops-lays-blame-afghan-military-79501530"}