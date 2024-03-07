Biden to announce 'emergency' US military mission to build port off Gaza coast

President Biden is expected to announce plans for the U.S. military to conduct an "emergency" mission to build a port off Gaza's coast for humanitarian aid, senior officials said.

March 7, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live