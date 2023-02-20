Biden makes unannounced visit to Ukraine

President Joe Biden on Monday made a surprise visit to Ukraine, a major sign of support as Russian troops begin a new offensive. ABC News correspondents and contributors break down the latest.

February 20, 2023

