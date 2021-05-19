Transcript for Biden wants to see a 'significant de-escalation' in Middle East

Calls are growing for a cease fire in the Middle East as the Israeli Air Force says it hit more Hamas targets overnight. Hamas has signaled it would end its attacks if Israel were to meet its conditions but Israel is showing no signs. Of letting up. Meanwhile president Biden has put pressure on Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu to end the fighting. At least 200 people have been killed and 58000. Have been displaced due to the violence Matt Gutman has more. From Israel. He carried an eight yup very interesting call the fourth call between president. Biden and Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu there's a lot of water under the bridge between those two. Netanyahu completely snubbed of biting a few years ago when he was vice president visiting Israel such a humiliating him president Biden has been. Very patient it seems giving the Israeli government and its military time to complete. A large number of air strikes on guys out. But today he changed the tone in that readout from the White House he essentially. TV Israel something of an ultimatum saying that those airstrikes have to stop or at least we should see a significant. For what it's worth the Israeli press is reporting that by 6 AM local time tomorrow there will be some sort of the cease fire that's 11 PM. In Washington so maybe they're gonna just slip a few more air results under the radar. As the clock ticks down that's unclear. We do you know that early this morning Israel again and launch about fifty. Warplanes over God's there was a 2.5 minute bombardment Israel again saying it is targeting Hamas is network. Up tunnels that honeycomb the Gaza Strip increasingly sophisticated. And I think. From what we understand Hamas has been surprised that Israel has been ever able to so precisely target those tunnels Israel also going after Hamas leaders. One thing the is notable you may appeal to seal the lights behind you we haven't seen that in the past several days. Lots of lights turned off. The idea was to not give Hamas gunners and those rocket launchers in Gaza. Any opportunity. To use them as a target than over the past several days there have been virtually no. Rocket attacks on Israel's very densely populated. Central area of the metro Tel Aviv area so maybe this is decided. Finally in the tens. Day of the conflict going into the eleven stay here maybe it will be some sort of change. Or at least a significant. Notice that there are Israeli battle tanks right on the border with Gaza but it does not appear at this point that they are going to be used there's been no. Additional call local group of reserves Ernie mustering of troops around there so. I think everybody here in the region feels like it may be might be time quite soon. For this to come to an end and certainly everybody here in the ground hopes that that is so after well over 230 Palestinian deaths in Gaza and the West Bank. Thirteen Israelis killed and I think critical to note nearly 60000. Palestinians. Let's homeless so far Terry Dianne hope. Clean airing a cease fire there Matt Gutman an Israel thank you. All right that is a significant number and sign of the suffering in Gaza. For more on this crisis and want to bring in aides news contributor on national security and military issues Steve again neared. Steve thanks for being here so. Hamas is signaling. They want a cease fire as matches told us they're kind of winding down targeting Tel Aviv another population centers president Biden is leaning on Israel. Giving the Israeli defense force if accomplished what they want to accomplish. Will we get a C a cease fire. So the answers to questions Terry's probably no and yes so no in the fact that the IDF has not done all that they wanted to do I think that there were quite shocked at the number of missiles that were shot at Israel. They've now estimated tens of thousands of these rockets in hamas' hands and so what they want to do is play for time. And say that we need to take out the tunnels and storage areas of these rockets that are gonna continue to threaten Israel. On the other hand as you elude to the Benjamin Netanyahu is getting up pressure. Two to find as they way to get to a cease fire and so the political is going to push. The the military I think to do something that they that they would. Recommend against. And see we heard that Biden is taking a tougher tone with prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu now but net now was still says that he's quote. Determined to continue this operation until its objective is achieved. And that he's especially appreciates the support of president Biden for the state of Israel's right to self defense what do you make of that. It. It did and I don't speak Hebrew but I think a good translation there is thanks for your interest in his career Israel's defense we've got to and so that was president Biden. At least taking one step towards a you will stop. But he did leave wiggle room for Netanyahu to say okay thanks we'll think about it will take it under consideration. So little bit of back and forth here though is probably some behind the scenes discussions about look we need a little bit more time we had no idea that wins this many rockets that we need to take care of US says you gotta stop and so there was probably some negotiation I think that's what you're seeing. Publicly. And Israel has been dealing with for now with thousands of rockets raining down. On that country all of them unguided we should say which which would amount to all a war crime you have to. Tried at least to target something military not every rocket coming out isn't just look at it for population centers. And I was struck by then with the role that iron dome Israel's. Missile defense system some of these pictures have been amazing. To see that I believe it's more than 90%. Of those rockets have been intercepted. How is it impacted the conflict they were you surprised that the successor and. EA there are no spin out around for a while Terry Ennis then upfront with one right on the front lines in in Gaza it's pretty extraordinary system by the Israelis developed at the US paid for a lot of it. So in think about with the technology is that goes in behind each one of these intercepts that you're seeing this very dramatic intercepts. There's a radar that's associated with it and as soon as a rocket is launched a very small rocket relatively firm for radar to seek. That Dick computer onboard that system calculates way are based on how fast that missiles traveling the angle. Where it's actually gonna land. And it says it's not gonna land anywhere him. It's gonna hurt anybody's gonna land an open field and it disregards those that it knows because it has to hold all of Israel plotted out on where the people are. It disregards the ones that it notes will land an open field. Of the ones that he knows could hit a population center in prioritizes that say see some of the video we see. Dozens literally dozens of rockets coming up at a Gaza. And each of those computers on each of those iron dome batteries is computing which one's the highest priority which is getting it here first. So India in some ways it's a technological marvel now we're not admiring war toward technology here what we're saying is. That it's preventing a broader conflict. Think about what if would happen if iron dome we're not there. It fired him we're not there the Israeli government would have been pushed into the invading Gaza and taking care of the 3000 rockets that would of landed. In population centers in Israel. So in one sense this iron dome which is a purely defensive weapons capability is preventing a broader conflict and preventing more bloodshed. An incredible technology ends you Palestinians across the region. Have joined an unprecedented. General strike now protesting the violence in a wave has never. Happened before so despite the fact that obviously there's been conflict in this region for decades. Why do things seem different this time. Well day anti I aggregate data in a lot of ways this is just sort of a rerun of a bad movie the Israelis going out it was with Hamas and India in Gaza. But on the other hand there are some things that are different I think that the amount of civil turmoil. The far right Jewish groups attacking. And the Israeli air group's. Attacking each other in a way that I don't think we've seen the force of the internal turmoil. I think as he is worse than it's ever been. But there's also led change in the geopolitics. And specially in the region so. In the past Mossad had several benefactors. Qatar parts of Muslim Brotherhood to used to be all sorts of countries that would help Hamas quietly. Now given the Abraham accords. They really have no one. Except Iran and so the enemy of the enemy have my the enemy of my enemy has made strange bedfellows here. Where you have she Iran supporting Sunni Hamas which is a Muslim Brotherhood offshoot of a sooty offshoot. And they're supporting them not only with money the Israelis are estimating thirty million dollars per month. But with the missiles in the rockets to you see here are coming from and that technology is coming from Iran. So very strange in that Hamas is much for isolated but now much closer to Israel's enemy Iran and so. Iran is using Hamas as a proxy to get hit Israel and so the real fight here and where the real focus will continue to be for the Israelis and the rest of the world. Is in the conflict between Iran and. Israel. I'm very serious conflict there are no question Steve thanks for that analysis helping us out on that subject Stephen guinier thanks very much thanks Terry.

