-
Now Playing: Inspector General releases report on Trump-Lafayette Square incident
-
Now Playing: President Biden departs, storm in New York, wedding bliss: World in Photos, June 9
-
Now Playing: Biden announces global effort to deliver COVID-19 vaccines to other countries
-
Now Playing: Biden, UK PM Johnson meet in person for 1st time ahead of G7 summit
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: Biden, UK PM Boris Johnson to sign new Atlantic Charter
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: Biden to meet with UK PM Boris Johnson for 1st time
-
Now Playing: Biden, British PM Boris Johnson to discuss resuming travel between the US and UK
-
Now Playing: Endangered orangutan released back into the wild
-
Now Playing: Loyal squirrel guards cash register
-
Now Playing: Dog chases after ambulance with owner inside
-
Now Playing: Harry, Meghan deny claims they didn’t ask queen’s permission before naming daughter
-
Now Playing: President Joe Biden addresses soldiers in England
-
Now Playing: Socialite accused of killing Belize police officer granted bail
-
Now Playing: Cruise passengers test positive for COVID-19
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Wednesday, June 09, 2021
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: June 9, 2021
-
Now Playing: Chef Jose Andres’ mission to feed the world
-
Now Playing: Skydiver gets yellow card after landing in middle of soccer match
-
Now Playing: Arctic wolf cubs play in Belgium park