Biden, world leaders send condolences after death of Queen Elizabeth II

President Joe Biden said he would be attending the funeral for Queen Elizabeth II in the U.K. and ABC News’ Brittany Shepherd breaks down the reaction from Washington and around the world.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live