Transcript for 'Big Papi' shooting investigation continues as suspect still on the run

And we move on to new updates in the David courts he's shooting investigation. The former Red Sox baseball legend was shot last week in the Dominican Republic. And three more people were arrested in connection to the shooting and one man is still on the run so I'm joined. I GO when he says with more. DO what do we know about the latest arrest. You know what can these are all people who apparently either organize some sort of meeting because we're talking about nearly 8000 dollars allegedly paid to all of these people. For this shooting. Yeah before the shooting missiles all planned according to prosecutors and so that is that what we're learning about some of these people that they either drove the suspects and you're looking at the video. That's actually the shooter right there immediately after shooting Ortiz. Right there in the back Ortiz just falls over and of course this whole crowd goes crazy here not knowing what's going on. But we also know that someone in that crowd ended up grabbing him and taking him to the hospital so. There are a lot of questions right now as to what happened before this why was this plant. Absolutely and then there's one guy that's still on the run that they're calling the surgeon the surgeon and evidence Maine yes surgeon but apparently he was also the barber in Paterson Ager out we're just learning that two and we're told that he was terrorizing the neighborhood shooting all over the place. Now he ends up back in the Dominican Republic and he's known as the surgeon there is Seagal Arnold say in Spanish. And we know that he was also wanted by the way. In Pennsylvania. And the link to a Pennsylvania on another attempted murder charge so it's it's of a lot going on with that particular god he's still on the run. I think a lot of people want to know who cut the bouncing on David Ortiz as head what what was this about and that is and listen if you go online you're gonna find a million rumors all over the place but they're just rumors for now we don't have it confirmed to what happened here because police haven't yet released any sort of motive motive but we don't know. Who may have paid those nearly 8000 dollars unbelievable so. Another important question perhaps the most important question is how is David right now so his wife actually sends a statement out yesterday and she says that he had his second surgery and he's recovering he's doing well but listen it's going to be a long road. That was a serious bulletin yeah. So it's it's a long road for sure yet we're just thankful that he is alive.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.