Billionaire offers cash on Twitter, breaks record

More
Yusaku Maezawa's post has been retweeted more than 5 million times as of Monday.
0:46 | 01/07/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Billionaire offers cash on Twitter, breaks record

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":60218523,"title":"Billionaire offers cash on Twitter, breaks record","duration":"0:46","description":"Yusaku Maezawa's post has been retweeted more than 5 million times as of Monday.","url":"/International/video/billionaire-offers-cash-twitter-breaks-record-60218523","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.