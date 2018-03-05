Black rhinos return to Chad, nearly 50 years after local extinction

Six black rhinos were flown thousands of miles across the African continent today to Chad, where they were relentlessly hunted to local extinction almost 50 years ago.
0:53 | 05/03/18

Black rhinos return to Chad, nearly 50 years after local extinction

