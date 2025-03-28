The 'Blaze Star' hasn't exploded yet, but it could soon

T Coronae Borealis has an outburst every 79 to 80 years, according to NASA.

March 28, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live