Blinken calls for protection of Gaza civilians, Netanyahu rejects cease-fire proposal

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken offered remarks after meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu who rejected a hostage/cease-fire proposal on Wednesday.

February 7, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live