Blinken meets with officials in Israel, West Bank

Secretary of State Antony Blinken is meeting with leaders in Israel and the West Bank Wednesday, hoping to finalize a deal to free the remaining Israeli hostages.

February 7, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live