Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}
Coming up next:
{{nextVideo.title}}
{{nextVideo.description}}
Skip to this video now
Transcript for Bolivians scramble for safety amid floods
--
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.
{"duration":"1:17","description":"Bolivians struggle to save possessions and get to safety after rivers burst their banks, flooding thousands of family homes across the country.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"75340989","title":"Bolivians scramble for safety amid floods","url":"/International/video/bolivians-scramble-safety-amid-floods-75340989"}