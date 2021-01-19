Bolivians scramble for safety amid floods

More
Bolivians struggle to save possessions and get to safety after rivers burst their banks, flooding thousands of family homes across the country.
1:17 | 01/19/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Bolivians scramble for safety amid floods
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:17","description":"Bolivians struggle to save possessions and get to safety after rivers burst their banks, flooding thousands of family homes across the country.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"75340989","title":"Bolivians scramble for safety amid floods","url":"/International/video/bolivians-scramble-safety-amid-floods-75340989"}