Transcript for Bombshell letter accuses Pope Francis of covering sex abuse

A church officials are now calling for an investigation. After Pope Francis was accused of ignoring allegations of sexual abuse by an American cardinal. David Wright is joining us now from the Vatican David their calls for his resignation could this be the end of both Francis. Well is way too early to say that Diane but these are serious charges that come from a serious person a person of stature within the church. And they certainly undermine the pope's moral authority and moral authority is kind of the point of the paper receipt to begin with. But these are questions that Pope France's ultimately will have to answer. The problem is there's no mechanism to get him to answer. There's no Robert Mueller when it comes to the Catholic Church so the processes. Kind of coming from the ground up in this case from church officials who were looking for clarity and they want to know. What the truth it. Right now Vatican special counsel and I want to consider it amid all these allegations David you know this is coming on the heels. Of several exposed abuse scandals that Chile or Australia Ireland. If you're in the US. I wonder is the timing of these new accusations against the Pope. Coincidental is it significant why now. That the timing is very significant this story broke at midnight in the middle of the most sensitive trip of Pope France's as they perceived right as he is in a Catholic Ireland. Trying to atone for the church's handling of the sexual abuse scandal trying to promise. That things are changing within the church that the church recognizes the seriousness of this problem and it came out. At a moment when whoever leaked it knew. That the next day the Pope would be sitting down on that papal plane flying home and he would be. His regular press conference and he would be asked about. I think in Nevada on the spot it does seem that way they knew you would have to face cameras and face reporters asking him these questions. I also wonder David you know. Pope Francis specifically he's established himself as the hope of the people. As you so frequently called the gave up luxuries given to his predecessors he's welcomed populations previously shunned by the church even attempt criticized. The church so how unusual is it for this specific Pope. The face these kinds of accusations and what kind of impact that all this have on the work that he's done thus far. Well look the words Vatican. And intrigue are often used in the same sentence there's no question that this Pope. Has charted a different course from some of his predecessors and in doing so he's ruffled feathers with in the key area. Meanwhile he's also dealing with this sexual abuse crisis which involves asking for the resignations. The bishops cardinals and in some cases opening church records to civil authorities and the police so. This is a moment when the church it's doing a lot of self examination. Where there are a lot of internal battles. And Pope Francis now finds himself very much on the spot in an uncomfortable position in and and it at a crucial time in the church. David Wright they're from the Vatican David thank you.

