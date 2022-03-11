Bonded by war, Syrian refugee welcomes Ukrainians fleeing Russian invasion

ABC News' Maggie Rulli tells the story of one Syrian refugee whose organization Refugee 4 Refugees welcomes Ukrainians crossing into neighboring Romania with a warm meal and place to stay.

