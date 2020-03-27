Boris Johnson tests positive for COVID-19

More
The U.K. prime minister tweeted a video, telling the public he has mild symptoms and will self-isolate. Video courtesy of @BorisJohnson/Twitter.
3:00 | 03/27/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Boris Johnson tests positive for COVID-19

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:00","description":"The U.K. prime minister tweeted a video, telling the public he has mild symptoms and will self-isolate. Video courtesy of @BorisJohnson/Twitter.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"69832132","title":"Boris Johnson tests positive for COVID-19","url":"/International/video/boris-johnson-tests-positive-covid-19-69832132"}