Boris Johnson on Ukraine, Putin’s threat to kill him, and future of the monarchy

ABC News’ Linsey Davis sat down with former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, discussing his lobbying efforts to Congress in part one of their exclusive sit-down interview.

February 1, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live