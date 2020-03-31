Brazil residents thank local sanitation workers with gifts

Residents of São Paulo, Brazil, which is under a 15-day shutdown to halt the spread of COVID-19, gave presents to local sanitation workers in appreciation of their work.
1:30 | 03/31/20

