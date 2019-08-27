Brazil soccer match interrupted by smoke from wildfire

More
Players walked off the field covering their mouths after heavy smoke interrupted their game.
1:41 | 08/27/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Brazil soccer match interrupted by smoke from wildfire
Oh yeah. And we'll. Okay. And. Yeah. Yeah. Okay.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:41","description":"Players walked off the field covering their mouths after heavy smoke interrupted their game. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"65222226","title":"Brazil soccer match interrupted by smoke from wildfire","url":"/International/video/brazil-soccer-match-interrupted-smoke-wildfire-65222226"}