Transcript for Brexit battle continues in Parliament

A days old when full ABC news live. I'm outside parliament rituals at the scene all of the biggest government defeat in this country. Full a generation series and made a British prime minister had deal to get this country Alps all of the European Union was wholeheartedly rejected. By you'll make his hand last night and this morning up position as leader of this US's biggest ally is looking. Certainly in about it this morning out is the whole process of this country's leading the European Union households if you take a look down here you'll see. Little flags of a protest is both. Pro and anti EU groups and not division he CIA is reflected in net groups on both sides who want more bricks they unless breaks it. They both like get behind three to may feel it's about as a whole is Syria out heads animated today. The opposition has will table a bites to get rid of all together. She'll probably survive not because the right policy will close ranks around but even side of the she dials went back to square one. We still have a voice that nobody wants the possibility perhaps that we will not bricks at a tool all the we will have another deal which many economists. Have said would have dire consequences for not just the UK's economy but that. Of the global economy as well massive drop in house prices possibly by as much as 30%. 8% hit to the UK economy in title now anti EU groups collapse as gas story but nevertheless. Also leaving with a no deal would have huge global consequences. So we sit and wait for the next night to see what happens that series in May put off about the crisis remains 72 days to leave the European Union. We still to have a deal. Days old when ABC knees and on the.

