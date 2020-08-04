A bridge collapsed in Tuscany, Italy, as 2 vehicles crossed the bridge

More
Inspectors were sent to the bridge last year to investigate a crack, but the section was cleared for further use, according to an Italian news agency.
0:56 | 04/08/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for A bridge collapsed in Tuscany, Italy, as 2 vehicles crossed the bridge
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:56","description":"Inspectors were sent to the bridge last year to investigate a crack, but the section was cleared for further use, according to an Italian news agency.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"70046894","title":"A bridge collapsed in Tuscany, Italy, as 2 vehicles crossed the bridge","url":"/International/video/bridge-collapsed-tuscany-italy-vehicles-crossed-bridge-70046894"}