Britain to lower voting age to 16 in a bid to strengthen democracy

Britain is lowering the country's voting age from 18 to 16 before the next national election, the government announced Thursday.

July 17, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live