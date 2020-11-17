British diplomat praised for rescuing woman

More
A British diplomat is being praised after jumping into a river to save a drowning student in southwestern China.
0:59 | 11/17/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for British diplomat praised for rescuing woman
Okay. Okay.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:59","description":"A British diplomat is being praised after jumping into a river to save a drowning student in southwestern China.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"74255349","title":"British diplomat praised for rescuing woman","url":"/International/video/british-diplomat-praised-rescuing-woman-74255349"}