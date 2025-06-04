British surgeon volunteering in Gaza hospital details 'dire situation'

Dr. Victoria Rose, a London-based consultant plastic surgeon, spent the month of May operating on the wounded in the war-torn Gaza Strip.

June 4, 2025

