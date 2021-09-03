Buckingham Palace issues statement on Prince Harry, Meghan interview

More
The statement said, in part, that the issues from the interview “will be addressed by the family privately.”
3:58 | 03/09/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Buckingham Palace issues statement on Prince Harry, Meghan interview

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:58","description":"The statement said, in part, that the issues from the interview “will be addressed by the family privately.” ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"76344380","title":"Buckingham Palace issues statement on Prince Harry, Meghan interview","url":"/International/video/buckingham-palace-issues-statement-prince-harry-meghan-interview-76344380"}