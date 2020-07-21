-
Now Playing: Snakes, moon and Seoul: World in Photos, July 20
-
Now Playing: Comet Neowise, COVID-19 policy, wild seas: The Week in Photos
-
Now Playing: Sites reopen to tourists, gun violence and high surf: World in Photos, July 16
-
Now Playing: COVID-19 vaccine trials show promising early results
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Monday, July 20, 2020
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: July 20, 2020
-
Now Playing: Americans stranded in South America
-
Now Playing: Make a New Zealand ‘Kiwi Burger’ at home with this surprising ingredient
-
Now Playing: Volcano eruption in Italy lights up sky
-
Now Playing: Princess Beatrice wears Queen Elizabeth’s dress for wedding
-
Now Playing: New hope for coronavirus vaccine
-
Now Playing: COVID-19 cases increase in US amid new vaccine hope
-
Now Playing: Floating cinema on the Seine in Paris
-
Now Playing: Firefighters battle mountain forest fire in São Paulo
-
Now Playing: Fire breaks out at Nantes cathedral in France
-
Now Playing: Britain's Princess Beatrice gets married in private royal ceremony
-
Now Playing: By the Numbers: Global fertility flop
-
Now Playing: Locked down Down Under