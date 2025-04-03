Canada announces counter tariffs on vehicles

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney responded to Trump's tariffs and announced 25% tariffs on all U.S. vehicles that are not compliant with the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement.

April 3, 2025

