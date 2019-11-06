Transcript for Canada passes 'Free Willy' ban for captive whales

Canada is taking snaps on to environmental issue. There will ban single use plastic items as soon as point one want to counter pollution and waste. An exact list has not yet been released but the band is likely to include backs straws and fast food containers. How Canada will also banned facilities from keeping whales dolphins or pour offices in captivity. Marine land in Niagara Falls is the zoo that will be most affected it has dozens old whales and dolphins. Parks that presently have the sea creatures can't keep them but the new law. Also bans making them perform I think that is great Canada is doing that has tagged free Willy you do like zoos though. No writing that we should do the same exudes lead albeit a street. Just freedom is to scour the fray earlier that bid is at stake for you really.

