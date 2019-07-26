Transcript for Canadian manhunt for teen murder suspects zeroes in on small remote town

Tactical teams now focusing on this remote town in Manitoba Canada after these fugitive teenagers suspected of killing at least three people including an American tourists were spotted there this week. He's going to be dead today or tomorrow. The father of one of the suspects Breyer Schmidt guilty believes his son is on a suicide mission won't try to help those who. Travel across. Young people. Eighteen year olds Miguel ski and his nineteen year old childhood friend Ken McCloud. Are wanted in connection with the shooting death of North Carolina natives nineties and her boyfriend Lucas Fowler along the highway and British Columbia last week. The teens have also been charged in the killing of college professor Leonard Dick. Investigators say after traveling more than 3000 miles across Canada and burning two of the cars they've driven. It's now unclear whether they're still hiding out in the rural community of gill of where they were last seen. Our investigators are also exploring the possibility that the suspect meat inadvertently. Received assistance in leaving the area. As the manhunt intensifies authorities tell ABC news there are also investigating whether these images played a role in the case as reported by Canada's globe and mail us McGill ski reportedly sent to fellow video gamer these photos of him holding a rifle. Another of him wearing a gas mask and this one of him with a Nazi arm band and ninth. And police say the suspects may have changed their appearances. Investigators are now following up on more than a 120 tips and going door to door hoping to generate new leads. Marcy Gonzales ABC news Los Angeles.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.