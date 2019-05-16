Cannes red carpet, a royal garden party, Rio Grande rescue: World in Photos

More
Here's a look at the top photos from around the globe.
2:10 | 05/16/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Cannes red carpet, a royal garden party, Rio Grande rescue: World in Photos
Yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:10","description":"Here's a look at the top photos from around the globe.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"63083693","title":"Cannes red carpet, a royal garden party, Rio Grande rescue: World in Photos","url":"/International/video/cannes-red-carpet-royal-garden-party-rio-grande-63083693"}