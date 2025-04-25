Car bomb kills senior Russian general in Moscow: Officials

Lt. General Yaroslav Moskalik, the deputy head of Main Operations Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, was killed in the explosion, Russian officials said.

April 25, 2025

