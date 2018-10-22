Transcript for Caravan of thousands of migrants push deeper into Mexico

We begin today with that growing humanitarian crisis that caravan of migrants. Coming from Central America toward the United States. It is sparking not only worries about those involved in the travel but also a fierce political battle here just two weeks ahead of the mid term elections Mac gunman. Is with that caravan in Mexico and Matt what he's seeing. They Diana just what is set the scene for you here in topic to a Mexico where about twenty miles away for sorted out yesterday. Thirty seconds ago there were kids here of their families getting ready for their day. Connie can see that people have slept in the bushes here I'm gonna turn our camera around when they get blasted with light but they could see how many thousands of people are raid here. Ready for the day. The big question is do they marched how far do they go and what the Mexican authorities do about it so far we have been told that. Mexican federal police those people who we saw. In riot gear yesterday ready to go with shields and tear gassed. Have not been given orders they are don't know whether they are to block these people's procession on word or to just let them continue walking as they did yesterday. And yesterday we saw something that had startled me we saw. Masses. Of these riot police raid in the road deployed ready for battle drawing a line in the sand. And then as soon as the migrants approached they retreated and then they set up again. And then again. The federal police retreated again armed with all of these. Masks in gear and batons and shields they want to avoid a confrontation. With these people because I mean look around. None are they running away their families here. Women a lot of single women with multiple kids. Everywhere you go you see strollers. Close for the day that this is clearly not a caravan full of criminals though doubtless there are some criminals here. As it would be in any group of 7000 people are thousands of people. But clearly the Mexican government wants to avoid a confrontation with then. And apparently the organizers of this caravan are telling the migrants do not. Board the buses at the Mexican government is offing offering because they will deport you so they're actually telling people not to take asylum with the Mexican government. That's a tough question because I. I'm not sure how much farther these people can go we walked according to my watch yesterday we're with them for about ten miles total. They walked twenties and we were completely. Exhausted. People were collapsing from dehydration can probably see this video. This young girl boy helped as she collapsed in my arms. From what appeared to be heat exhaustion and and their kids traveling with parents it is ruling out there. They still have 2000 miles to go it's unclear how far they will make it before they either try to take buses or some sort of transportation. Gorges buckle and accept the asylum that the Mexican government is offering them right now. All of these questions hanging in the air. As president trump continues to ramp up the intensity of his pressure on the Mexican government. To do something so everything seems to be building to a crescendo here Diana and you know we hate to say the news but I think we're just have to wait and see what's gonna happen here. This event like a pressure cooker map thanks and freelance journalist annaly green is also. Traveling with the caravan she joins us by phone now tell me what can you tell us about this group of people. I can clear that the vast majority come from Honduras that it wasn't granted this can become on that Gary Bennett that they. Heard about on the huge part about a on FaceBook or even thought acting by and decided to joy. They say the condition and are being cracked in hundreds and profitably at dot. Prep work that it. Like. Who the but it got. We worse over the past several years. And and add was just reported a lot of that Garrett and I think an astonishing number of children. Looks like we may have lost annaly on the phone maravent it sounds like quite a journey these people are on. And quite a tough decision for of the US government and we are seeing that being debated right now we're gonna get to that in a little bit. And earlier you still with us. I am I'm so it built a case are you cut up their for a second just really quickly. What are these people hoping for and what exactly are they running from. They're running some bit desperate poverty that. As I took out equity who worked for the government committee had not been speed and believer. Now the result which he went he would it be paid so it's going to beat them like that it does it say they don't have enough food I talk what what many. Do. It's bad. If they've given her and get how to food and under at that she's been given and Guatemala. The few days ago you would have stayed in Honduras by department incredibly striking. And and are hoping for a better light I mean that's basically what they want they want a light but it never looked over our head in the event that shop in Haiti. Dutchman has looked to be paid and they are not looking for much beyond that. And one of the amazing things in in these kinds of stories. Which we've been hearing from Matt Gutman actually is the way these people are actually helping each other their answers dire circumstances exhausted in some cases. Minimal food mineral water and yet. They continue to share resource is to help each other out. On of the backs it to mad gunman who's with us now a Matt you posted this incredible video. On into Canada you're referred to at a little loud that girl who is passing out. From what looked like heat exhaustion. And yet it seems like you know from your account that these people are still just being so generous of each other. Incredibly generous and we saw a strangers who spoke to one of them today guy named Brian. We've been living in the US for 22 of his 27 years. Carrying other people's children that strangers children and he can imagine they walked. 25 miles yesterday I just got the official notification from the Mexican federal police forty kilometers. And they were people helping out strangers are also locals Mexicans. Who live along the route who were handing out water and food to these very hungry people who are literally relying. On the largesse and generosity. Of locals here to sustain them through this trip. And I just want to show you a little bit of what's happening now at van. They're organizing today there are. 15100 more migrants joining this caravan we just saw budget then. Riding a few minutes ago with their backpacks and whenever they can carry ahead of today's journey which is going to be significantly shorter now. I think everybody is waiting to see is that if they're going to march out all together how far they will go and of course. What the Mexican federal police and immigration officials from going to do about it. We've spoken to several Mexican federal police officers they say. Their orders right now are just to sort of let's sit back. Let this happen they do not want any sort of physical confrontation comes so a decision has still not been made from on high. About what to do with these thousands of people you can see them. Clung to in areas of shade last night they were trying to take refuge from the rain now it's this blistering sun. Minute take you are a little bit of a lock here. Tourist show you forgive my back. Just however buddies Connor resting after yesterday's very very difficult march and you know what you notice here. You know it's a pretty diverse mix of people men women. Children there lined up across the street you can see them over there maybe I'd shoot right into the suns' Tom. Folks being given food out here Obama. There are not our amazing Mexican cameramen is doing incredible job staying with us if you see them handing out water this is free this is. The generosity of locals who simply showed up. But the pickup truck full of bottles of water handing it out to people obviously and in some pretty desperate need. And they're just grab and what they can't at this point tell again the question Diane is what happens these people today where do they go and what to the Mexican police do about it. And Matt and I asked them early this little loud little we couldn't really hear answers so can you just sort of some up for us. What exactly these people are running from because I know some of them have told you this may look bad. But it's far worse where we just came from. I hate the suffering is incredible and I do hope you can hear me this suffering that they have left is also horrific event. Let me just describe a little bit about what they went through yesterday 25 miles of walking. In incredible heat. People passing out as you saw literally into our arms onto the asphalt. And yet it is not as bad as what they face back at home and one of the women we spoke to who is with three of her children die and I know you are expecting. Can imagine what it's like god to be pregnant or carrying an infant or young child she had three of them. Alone. And she was fleeing Honduras where gangs killed her husband the father of her children she was concerned. They would next go after her and her family she has to get other people are leaving because of the poverty then there is no opportunity no future for them and so. The uncertainty and the danger of the row and is somehow more appealing than what they leave behind unimaginable hopefully they can sign a good solution to all of us not gotten in there from Mexico Matt we appreciate it thanks.

