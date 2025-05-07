Cardinal Herrera on being a part of the conclave: ‘It’s unimaginable’ 

ABC News’ James Longman spoke with Cardinal Luis Cabrera Herrera on the attributes the cardinals will be looking for when electing the next pope.

May 7, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live