Cardinal hopes Pope Leo will 'build a bridge' with Trump

Cardinal Maung Bo, the archbishop of Yangon, told ABC News’ James Longman that he hopes Pope Leo XIV will be able to "build a bridge" with President Donald Trump.

May 9, 2025

