Cardinal Robert Prevost becomes 1st American pope

A senior cardinal deacon, who stood on the balcony on the facade of St. Peter's Basilica, made the announcement.

May 8, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live