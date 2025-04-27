Cardinals meet at the Vatican to pick new pope

Foreign Correspondent Maggie Rulli and Colleen Dulle, an associate editor at America magazine, joins ABC News Live to discuss the ancient ritual of selecting a pope.

April 27, 2025

