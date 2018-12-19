Now Playing: Carol Singers Surround Police Car to Sing 'Police Navidad'

Now Playing: Carolers fulfill dying man's final holiday wish

Now Playing: An inside look at Bhasan Char, Bangladesh's 'floating island' for Rohingya

Now Playing: US troops withdraw from Syria

Now Playing: The flavor of 'A Christmas Carol' lives on in Christmas pudding

Now Playing: Penguins, Ebola and Santa Claus: World in Photos

Now Playing: French bulldog chases light reflected by disco ball

Now Playing: Baby southern white rhino takes first steps

Now Playing: FBI joins investigation for missing blind American tourist in Peru

Now Playing: Divers celebrate Christmas, a squirrel monkey searches for nuts: World in Photos

Now Playing: Santa Claus rappels down building to deliver gifts

Now Playing: Gingerbread house baking competition in Sweden

Now Playing: Meghan Markle visits Brinsworth House, a nursing home for artists and entertainers

Now Playing: Planes try to land in windy conditions in England

Now Playing: Ex-Green Beret charged with murdering suspected Taliban bomb maker could face death

Now Playing: Recordings reveal Trump Organization's possible return to Dominican Republic

Now Playing: Miss Universe, National Finals Rodeo, soccer celebrations: World in Photos

Now Playing: A well-preserved tomb uncovered in Egypt

Now Playing: William, Kate, Harry and Meghan to spend Christmas together