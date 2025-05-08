Catholic women push for their voices to be heard 

ABC News’ Maggie Rulli reported from Rome after speaking with women about the challenges they still face as part of the Catholic Church.

May 8, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live