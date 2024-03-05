Cease-fire talks stall just days before Ramadan begins

ABC News’ Tom Soufi Burridge is in Israel as the latest cease-fire talks have stalled just days before the start of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

March 5, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live