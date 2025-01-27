Ceasefire is allowing more aid to enter Gaza: UNICEF official

UNICEF's, Jonathan Crickx joined ABC News Live with an update on the aid crisis in Gaza as well as the lasting impacts faced by children returning home to Gaza.

January 27, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live