Celebrations as same-sex marriage becomes legal in Northern Ireland

A bar in the LGBTQ district of Belfast goes wild as the clock strikes midnight and same-sex marriage becomes legal.
0:47 | 10/22/19

Celebrations as same-sex marriage becomes legal in Northern Ireland

