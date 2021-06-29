Cheetah, Queen II, and Surfside vigil: World in Photos, June 29

More
A look at the top photos from around the globe.
1:38 | 06/29/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Cheetah, Queen II, and Surfside vigil: World in Photos, June 29
And.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:38","description":"A look at the top photos from around the globe.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"78562245","title":"Cheetah, Queen II, and Surfside vigil: World in Photos, June 29","url":"/International/video/cheetah-queen-ii-surfside-vigil-world-photos-june-78562245"}