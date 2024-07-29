Children among 12 killed in Golan Heights

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu walks the bloodied scene of a soccer field as the country decides how to respond to the attack believed to be caused by Hezbollah forces. Our panel weighs in.

July 29, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live