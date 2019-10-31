Chile cancels summit Trump planned to attend

More
Chile’s president said Wednesday that ongoing protests have forced him to cancel a summit next month at which President Donald Trump planned to sign an interim trade agreement with China's President.
0:25 | 10/31/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Chile cancels summit Trump planned to attend

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:25","description":"Chile’s president said Wednesday that ongoing protests have forced him to cancel a summit next month at which President Donald Trump planned to sign an interim trade agreement with China's President.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"66663519","title":"Chile cancels summit Trump planned to attend","url":"/International/video/chile-cancels-summit-trump-planned-attend-66663519"}