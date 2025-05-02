Chimney installed at Vatican will signal new pope

ABC News foreign correspondent Maggie Rulli joins ABC News Live from Vatican City to discuss the newly installed chimney that will soon signal to the world that a new pope has been chosen.

May 2, 2025

