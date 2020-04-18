China coming back to life

More
Students have returned home to China after U.S. schools closed.
5:09 | 04/18/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for China coming back to life

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"5:09","description":"Students have returned home to China after U.S. schools closed.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"70219538","title":"China coming back to life","url":"/International/video/china-coming-back-life-70219538"}