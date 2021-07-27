-
Now Playing: Wildfires rage, Olympics, flood cleanup: World in Photos, July 26
-
Now Playing: Germany flooding, fiery Fauci, wildfire smoke in NYC: Week in Photos
-
Now Playing: 'It's a girl!' Orangutan born in Israeli zoo boosts hope for conservationists
-
Now Playing: Team USA’s swimmers rack up medals at Tokyo Olympics
-
Now Playing: Cosmonaut films module undocking from ISS
-
Now Playing: California teen attacked by crocodile in Mexico
-
Now Playing: German gymnastics team wears full-length unitards at Tokyo Olympics
-
Now Playing: Biden: US will conclude combat mission in Iraq
-
Now Playing: Olympics athletes compete for glory amid controversy over COVID-19 pandemic
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Monday, July 26, 2021
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: July 26, 2021
-
Now Playing: US men’s swimming takes gold at Games
-
Now Playing: France approves new law requiring proof of vaccination
-
Now Playing: The Breakdown: President Joe Biden meets with Iraqi prime minister
-
Now Playing: President Joe Biden met with Iraqi prime minister at White House
-
Now Playing: Highlights from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics
-
Now Playing: ABC News Update: Dixie Wildfire spreads across Northern California
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live: US gold medal taekwondo star makes Olympic history