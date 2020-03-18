Now Playing: Orangutan demonstrates hand-washing

Now Playing: Italy health care on brink of collapse as patients flood hospitals

Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: March 17, 2020

Now Playing: Coronavirus cases in Italy continue to soar

Now Playing: Long line outside of Paris store over coronavirus concerns

Now Playing: NYC mayor warns residents to prepare for shelter-in-place order

Now Playing: Italy's death toll tops 2,500

Now Playing: Coronavirus, Seattle and France: World in Photos, March 17

Now Playing: Cities going quiet as coronavirus containment disrupts daily life around the globe

Now Playing: Why one reality show’s cast was in the dark about COVID-19

Now Playing: Turkey suspends mass prayers in mosques

Now Playing: Moscow metro workers sterilize trains with UV light and disinfectant

Now Playing: Idris Elba tests positive for coronavirus

Now Playing: France, UK enforce restrictions amid coronavirus crisis

Now Playing: European nations on alert over the spread of coronavirus

Now Playing: Citizens and stars help raise spirits with song

Now Playing: Coronavirus, badminton match, fishing festival: World in Photos, March 16

Now Playing: Tel Aviv's city hall lights up in colors of Italian flag