Chocolate spill makes for sweet mess on highway

More
An overturned tractor-trailer left tons of liquid chocolate on a six-lane motorway in Poland.
1:00 | 05/09/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Chocolate spill makes for sweet mess on highway

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55044535,"title":"Chocolate spill makes for sweet mess on highway","duration":"1:00","description":"An overturned tractor-trailer left tons of liquid chocolate on a six-lane motorway in Poland.","url":"/International/video/chocolate-spill-makes-sweet-mess-highway-55044535","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.