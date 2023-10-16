'We will choose the time that is best' for Gaza invasion: IDF spokesperson

ABC News’ Linsey Davis spoke to IDF spokesperson Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus about Israel’s plans for a Gaza ground invasion, evacuations from northern Gaza and the safety of hostages.

October 16, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live